A new dessert cafe has opened downtown Kelowna

Photo: D Spot Dessert Cafe

There's a new place in Kelowna for every sweet tooth.

A D Spot Dessert Cafe franchise has opened its doors to the public in downtown Kelowna and they're serving up some tasty and delicious sweet treats.

“There’s nothing like this in Kelowna," smiled Kartavya, D-Spot manager.

"The crepes and waffles are handmade in-store always, with different toppings. There is no place in Kelowna that does crepes and waffles like we do... We have some sweet, sweet things to try.”

D Spot's menu goes beyond just dessert-covered breakfast items like pancakes and waffles.

They also offer ice cream, shakes, cakes, donuts, cookies, croffles, pizza, sausages, hotdogs, poutine, nachos, sandwiches, burgers and more.

“People don’t usually know that we have poutines and other things. Most of the time when customers come in they see dessert but then they look through the menu and they’re a little confused at first. There’s savoury items as well, it’s not just dessert," Kartavya said.

Open since mid-November, the cafe had a bit of a slow start through winter, but has seen a rise in popularity in recent weeks.

“Business has been good. At first there were some ups and downs but it’s really getting better now," said Kartavya.

D Spot Dessert Cafe is located at 426 Bernard Ave.