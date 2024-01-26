Pandosy Neighbourhood Association wants new Kelowna infill housing done properly

Photo: Mary Meenagh KLO Middle School, Wednesday, January 24, 2023

An event scheduled by the Pandosy Neighbourhood Association didn't go off quite as planned.

Association president Paul Clark told Castanet that a planned meeting to talk about the impact of densification on the neighbourhood was supposed to include representatives from the City of Kelowna. However, the city pulled out at the eleventh hour when they learned that other community associations would also be attending.

"Our original intent was to provide information to residents about these mandates on housing coming down. We thought this probably valuable information for people more broadly than Pandosy. Our focus was Pandosy, but the city understood we were just reaching out to our members and having a small group. So then they declined to come when it went broader," says Mary Meenagh with the Pandosy Neighbourhood Association.



The meeting attracted a large crowd and included some members of other Kelowna neighbourhood associations.

"We had over 100 people at our meeting and it was awesome. It was very educational. We had a couple of other neighbourhood associations that asked to have our presentation so they can use the presentation to educate their own neighbourhood association," Meenagh says.

At the heart of the meeting was a desire to learn more about provincial and city initiatives to encourage home building and density and how that will impact neighbourhoods.

A portion of the new provincial legislation requires cities to allow residential buildings up to 10 storeys within 200 metres of a specified transit oriented area and six storeys within 200 and 400 metres.

Meenagh says the association knows the city needs to expand but they want some input on how that expansion takes place, especially around designated transit hubs like the Kelowna General Hospital.

"It's all concerning that it's done properly. It's really a complicated topic of discussion and that's why the whole thing is that the city needs to work with the residents. I know the city wants to do it right but they have to engage with residents on how is this going to look," Meenagh says.

The association plans to take the questions and feedback they received at the meeting and share that with city planners for further discussion down the road but there are no future meetings planned at this time.

"We need to be ready for this growth."

Meenagh says this isn't a 'not in my backyard' issue for her at least, "that's not the intent at all. We have a city that we want to maintain for its residents. It's a great city, we want to maintain this livability and safety. All these things that have an impact on the residents," Meenagh says.