Kelowna Rotary Centre to host wellness event

Photo: Sonia Jhas

Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts is hosting a unique wellness event next weekend.

The Connection Series, "Mindset," takes place at the Mary Irwin Theatre on Feb. 3, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., bringing in “some of Canada's top wellness experts” that will explore “the immense benefits of mindset coaching for personal and professional growth.”

Among the speakers will be Sonia Jhas, author and mindset speaker, and Tommi Hanley, a life coach and mentor.

“Discover how to harness the power of your mindset to positively impact your relationships, health, and career,” says the event listing.

Event schedule:

1-1:15 p.m.: Inspirational Welcome

1:15-2 p.m.: "Habits? Good or Bad?" with Doug Thompson

2-3 p.m.: "What Are You Thinking?" with Tommi Hanley

3-3:30 p.m.: Break & Connection Exercise

3:45-4 p.m.: Relax the Mind with Guided Meditation

4-5 p.m.: "UNCOVER YOUR FULL POTENTIAL" with Sonia Jhas

5-5:30 p.m.: Meet & Greet with Speakers

Event details and tickets here.