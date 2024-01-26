Vancouver police confirm missing Kelowna international student found dead

Photo: RCMP

The search for a missing Kelowna international student Mia Saito has come to a sad end.

Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Tania Visinton tells Castanet, "tragically she was found deceased. Her death doesn’t appear to be the result of a crime."

Kelowna RCMP began searching for her early in the New Year and indicated she, "may be experiencing a crisis following some concerning comments."

The investigation revealed she had flown from Kelowna to Vancouver on Jan. 7, at that point, VPD took over the investigation.

Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier says, "we offer our sincerest condolences to Mia’s friends and family."

A social media post indicated that Saito has passed away but did not provide any further details on her passing.