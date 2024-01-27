Central school students introduced to trades programs at Okanagan College, graduate Gateway

A group of students graduated Friday at Okanagan College through the through the Gateway program, which introduces learners to the trades and life after high school.

The Gateway program is a partnership between the SD23's Central School Program—which serves as an alternative form of education in Kelowna and supports students who face challenges—and Okanagan College.

“We find through the 15-week journey students develop social and emotional skills to better rely on each other, to work as a team, and then hopefully we will move forward and transition into post secondary education by using some of the experiences they’ve had here at the college to form them and become good participants in society,” said Central School Programs and Services teacher Rob Law.

Many of these kids face difficult challenges throughout their youth, including things like addiction and homelessness, but for one student currently trying to make ends meet on her own, this class has been life changing.

Starlah MacDonald is a grade 11 student who's moved to Kelowna from Manitoba. She tells Castanet she's currently living with a roommate in order to get by.

Due to financial constraints with living independently so young, she never would have imagined having an opportunity to attend post-secondary school, but an introduction to trades has opened up a whole new world for the young woman.

“I got to do welding and it was my favourite thing out of everything and that was great. Gateway for me has definitely shown me to stick to what I’m doing and to know that even though this is hard, it’s worth it at the end of the day, it really is, and it feels good to go home and say yeah, I did that,” said MacDonald.

Fellow student Kaden Stucka said the program "means everything."

"We’ve all worked very hard to get to where we are and we’ve put a lot of time and effort in. It’s definitely been a lot of change of habits, a lot of work attending school but we’re trying very hard, but we really turned ourselves around and I’m glad to be here today… I really connected with welding and plumbing. I really like welding," Stucka continued.

Twelve out of 20 students this year made it through the program, and according to Central School Programs and Services, roughly 60 per cent of students that graduate the Gateway program over the last 13 years have moved on to post secondary education.