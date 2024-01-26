Part of Kelowna's Leon Avenue to close next week to allow for concrete pour

Photo: Colin Dacre

Another temporary closure of Leon Avenue between Abbott and Water streets will take place next week.

The block will be closed from Monday, Jan. 29, at 12 p.m. until Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 12 p.m. to allow for a concrete pour for the Water Street by the Park development.

“Prominent on-site signage will provide detour information, and traffic control will provide ongoing support to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. Emergency access will be maintained at all times,” said the city.