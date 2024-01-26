More than 2 million passengers pass through YLW in 2023

Photo: Contributed

The numbers are in and the Kelowna International Airport continues to bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic crippled air travel for several years.

YLW surpassed the two million passenger mark in 2023, with 2,032,624 passengers, an increase of over 18 per cent from 2022.

“As one of the country’s fastest recovering airports, YLW is an important economic driver for our community. I am very encouraged to see this high growth rate of passengers travelling through YLW and the benefits that will have to our entire region,” said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.



YLW connects the Okanagan to 21 non-stop domestic and international destinations, and over 200 one-stop connections.

“This is a tremendous milestone for YLW and our region, demonstrating the strong demand for air travel to and from the Okanagan, as well as the confidence and trust that our passengers have in the airport,” said Sam Samaddar, YLW CEO. “I would like to thank our community for their continued support of YLW.”

YLW is the 10th busiest airport in Canada and a key economic driver for the region.