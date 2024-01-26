Prospera Place operator not giving up on venue

Photo: Castanet/file

The company that owns Prospera Place in Kelowna isn't going to walk away quietly from a facility they have operated for nearly 25 years.

In a statement released late Thursday, GSL says it has made it clear for a number of years that it wants to work with the City of Kelowna on a new agreement for a "shared, long-term vision" for Prospera Place.

Company president and CEO Graham Lee made the comment after the city announced Thursday it has served notice to GSL that it will begin the process of finding a new operator when the current agreement expires.

GSL built the arena in the late 1990s for $24 million and entered into a 30-year agreement with the city to own and operate it. That agreement expires in 2029 and ownership of the venue will transfer to the city.

"We informed the city in December that we would be providing the with a proposal which they will receive in the coming days," said Lee in the statement.

"As the owner and operator of Prospera Place, we have a vision to foster a thriving, vibrant arena district in the heart of Kelowna.

"As part of our vision we want to partner with the city to make long-term investments in Prospera Place so it can continue to be a first-class entertainment facility for decades to come."

Lee says the proposal includes plans for new investments in seating, dressing rooms, amenities and other AV technology.

A lack of amenities, specifically dressing rooms and an updated AV system would preclude the city from bidding on, and hosting high profile events such as the Memorial Cup or world junior championships in the future.

The Canadian Hockey League requires arenas hosting a Memorial Cup to have four separate dressing rooms within the building. Prospera Place has just two.

WHL guidelines also have AV standards that Prospera Place is not meeting.

"While the 30-year agreement we have is clear that the city is responsible for capital repairs and upgrades, we are prepared to contribute to improving Prospera Place for the future," the statement concluded.

While GSL Group looks to continue its partnership with the city beyond the current 30-year agreement, the company still has a stake in the surrounding area.

Lee has resurrected a plan to construct three residential towers of 13, 22 and 26 storeys on the west parking lot of Prospera Place.

Those plans, unveiled last September, are still being reviewed by internal city staff.