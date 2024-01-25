Kelowna's Anne McClymont Elementary needs more repairs ahead of reopening

Photo: CTV News

After a water main break at Anne McClymont Elementary shutdown the main school building for emergency repairs, the school will be closed for a little while longer.

According to Central Okanagan Public Schools, crews working to repair the water main break discovered the break is under the school's foundation and will require further excavation for repair.

"Currently, staff expect the work to be completed by Friday, February 2. Anne McClymont Elementary will continue its adjusted program until the work is complete and the school is safe for a return to regular classes," said Central Okanagan Public Schools on Thursday.

Students have been accommodated in other nearby schools as a temporary measure.

Central Okanagan Public Schools thanked the public for patience of families and students.

"The district is grateful to the many educators working tirelessly so students continue to learn."