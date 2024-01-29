Kelowna woman who was on the verge of living on street is collecting items for those experiencing homelessness

Madison Reeve

A Kelowna resident is collecting items for people experiencing homelessness.

Emma Dickie, 20, says she was on the verge of living out on the street and wants to do what she can to help those in need.

"I myself struggled with addictions and mental health issues, and I thankfully wasn't on the street, but I was couch surfing, basically, and I just have a big passion for helping people because I know that sometimes they feel like they have nobody."

Dickie is collecting feminine hygiene products and winter items.

"We are also looking for socks, gloves, hats, and winter jackets. Blankets and pillows are also really needed."

Dickie says she will be visiting the rail trail along with areas in West Kelowna and Rutland.

The woman says she will be handing out the items with a large group of people at the beginning of February.

If you are interested in dropping off items, you can email [email protected].