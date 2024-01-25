Winter gathering held in Kelowna for Indigenous students

Indigenous Grade 3 students from across the region visited the Kelowna Game and Fishing Club Thursday to engage in an annual winter gathering, learning about their culture.

Approximately 60 kids across several schools — including one from Revelstoke — filed into the building to take in the experience, with some of the children learning about their culture for the very first time.

“We’re helping them with this by letting them engage in cultural activities, inviting them to engage in dancing, listen to local storytelling, their given a chance to do drumming with our drumming group called Birch Creek, and they also get to have a little bit of bannock while they’re here too,” said Christie Russell, SD23 vice principal of Indigenous education.

Dancers were welcomed from different parts of the Okanagan to perform for the children and to help them learn who they are, something that wasn’t an option just 10 years ago.

Russell, who is Indigenous herself, tells Castanet this event holds a special place in her heart as she wasn't exposed to this type of learning when she was a child.

“We are hoping that this feels like a way of life and a way of being and not just one day for them. We’re just really hoping that students will feel a sense of pride every day in their schools and in their classrooms, and so it means a lot to be able to encourage that pride in our students,” said Russell.

Dance is a big part of Indigenous culture and is something that’s learned from a very young age and passed down through the generations.

Grass dancer Gage Paul travelled to Kelowna Thursday to lead a dance in front of the class alongside his younger brother and student Shale Hines.

“He’s wearing all of my old stuff right now and I’m sure by the time he’s my size he’ll be wearing this too, right?" Paul said, referring to his regalia. "I think that’s a big part of our culture too, like a lot of things are handed off to our youth, handed off to our younger siblings."

"Regalia is unique to the person and it’s not just a matter of making it and putting some ribbon on it," said Indigenous advocate Simone Gauthier.

"There’s a story behind why they choose the colour, why they choose the design."

The winter gathering event spanned a week and welcomed 250 Indigenous students.That number is expected to grow in future years as schools continue to focus on truth and reconciliation.