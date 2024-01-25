BC Housing outlines who will qualify for Kelowna's new tiny homes

Photo: Madison Reeve STEP Place, 759 Crowley Ave.

As progress on Kelowna's "tiny home" site takes shape at 759 Crowley Avenue, the selection process for who will be eligible to live there has already begun.

"We are using the shelters as a gateway to housing," said Heidi Hartman, BC Housing’s associate vice president of supportive housing and homelessness. "We're focusing on people who have been in shelters."

The transitional housing units arrived this week at the site adjacent to the rail trail encampment. The project has been named STEP Place, an acronym for Supported Transitional housing with Embedded Programming.

Hartman says she knows that other municipalities in B.C. are paying close attention to how this project rolls out.

"I do believe that there are many eyes on it, this model of temporary housing is different. It just speaks to the commitment of the province and the municipality to look at how can we respond very quickly, to address homelessness."

The work to identify who will be staying in the shelters, and for how long, is well underway.

"We have a very strong nonprofit sector in Kelowna. So many of the folks that you see on the street would be connected to outreach workers, or they may be staying in shelters," she said, explaining future residents of the tiny homes will have already connected with support workers.

"They know what their support needs are and that just helps us make really good housing referrals, so that people that do move into the temporary housing, their housing needs are met," Hartman said.

Not everyone who is currently living at the rail trail tent city will automatically qualify to live in the tiny homes next door. Hartman says the goal will be to transition people into and eventually out of the STEP Place location.

"It's based on people's needs. So we use an assessment tool called the vulnerability assessment tool, they use that information to determine what type of housing they need, because some people may not need the 24/7 support that STEP Place (will provide)."

Hartman says some people are facing basic affordability challenges and will receive rent supplements. Mental health and addiction issues are not always what puts people on the streets.

"We know there may be youth who are no longer supported by the youth system, they may be homeless, we know that we've got women who are couchsurfing with their families. So homelessness looks very, very different and no one story is the same."

Hartman says these tiny homes are not designed for families and there are other support systems in place for mothers or fathers with children facing homelessness.

Hartman emphasized that they are not meant to be permanent homes for residents.

"We anticipate some people may be able to move on, they may find that a few months of having support, that they are ready to move into market housing, or different types of housing. But we also recognize some people may always need that 24/7 support," she said.

Hartman is hopeful the new housing options will help those facing homelessness get their lives back.