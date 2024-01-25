Kelowna city crews repairing potholes on Glenmore Road as snow melts

Photo: City of Kelowna

As much of the snow has melted across Kelowna, potholes have been appearing on some city streets.

The city says crews have been working hard at repairing them in a priority order.

On Wednesday, crews were filling potholes on Glenmore Road and Clement Avenue and have been busy Thursday working on Sexsmith Road.

If you see a pothole you'd like to report, you're asked to submit a service request ticket under 'potholes and road patching' at kelowna.ca/servicerequests.

On average, the City of Kelowna says they fix and fill roughly four potholes a day.