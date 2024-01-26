Air Canada trying to overturn Canadian Transportation Agency ruling in favour of Okanagan couple

Photo: The Canadian Press

An Okanagan couple is unsure how to proceed after Air Canada opposed a recent decision by the Canadian Transportation Agency that had ruled in their favour.

Following the tribunal's ruling in late November, Air Canada filed an application with the Federal Court in Montreal seeking a judicial review of the decision.

The dispute stems from a January 2020 flight Fintry residents Andrew and Anna Dyczkowski took from Kelowna to San Jose, Costa Rica, by way of Vancouver and Toronto.

The couple's Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Toronto was delayed due to an issue with the plane, and the airline opted to substitute a new plane for the flight. That flight left Vancouver 118 minutes later than scheduled, causing the Dyczkowski's to miss their connecting flight to Costa Rica.

They eventually ended up in San Jose 24 hours later than originally scheduled.

The Canadian Transportation Agency launched the Air Passenger Protection Regulations back in 2019 to provide consumer protection for air passengers. As of Dec. 15, 2019, airlines are required to pay $1,000 if a passenger is delayed more than nine hours, if the delay was within the airline's control and not required for safety purposes.

Andrew says after hearing about the recently introduced regulations back in early 2020, the couple filled out the required paperwork and sent it off. Close to four years later, they received a judgment in their favour from the Canadian Transportation Agency in the amount of $1,000 each.

Air Canada had argued the flight delay was primarily caused by weather, which was unforeseeable and beyond the control of the airline. But the tribunal disagreed.

“Overall, I find that the analysis of the information and documentation provided by Air Canada does not sufficiently establish the conclusion that the situation was outside the airline's control in order to reverse the liability towards them,” the Canadian Transportation Agency resolution officer wrote in a decision.

“Therefore, I find that the categorization of this flight disruption is within the airline's control.”

Andrew says he didn't know what to expect from the process, but they followed the rules that were laid out by the Canadian Transportation Agency

“It's not something that we really counted on,” Andrew said. “If they owe us compensation, why should they get away with that right? We didn't come up with those regulations, someone else did.”

But in late December, Air Canada filed their notice of application, naming Andrew and Anna as respondents, asking the Federal Court to overturn the decision and calling it “unreasonable.”

The airline claims the complaint resolution officer “cherry picked the evidence in favour of the passenger.”

“Maybe they're trying to make a precedent or something so it's easier for them to get away with not paying those compensations for people. Who knows,” Andrew says.

He says he's tried to reach out to the Canadian Transportation Agency for clarification on how to proceed, but he's yet to hear back from them.

Air Canada never responded to Castanet's request for comment on the matter. The Canadian Transportation Agency acknowledged they received Castanet's request for clarification on the matter, but after a week, the tribunal has yet to provide a response.

“I have no clue how to respond to a Federal Court case in Montreal. This is a little bit above my pay grade,” Andrew says.

“I don't know why we're named defendants there, because this should be really be between Air Canada and Canadian Transportation Agency. Why drag us into that? We just followed the process.”