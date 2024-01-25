Kelowna looking for new Prospera Place operator

Photo: Kelowna Rockets

The City of Kelowna has served notice to the present owners of Prospera Place that the municipality will find a new operator when the current agreement expires in five years.

The downtown arena opened in 1999 and, under terms of the current agreement, GSL who built the facility, would own and operate the arena until 2029.

However, the city said Thursday it has informed GSL that a planning and investment strategy for Prospera Place, with a new partner, will begin shortly. Notice was given now to ensure a smooth transition, according to a city news release.

The release further states the decision to find a new partner was made to maximize the life of Prospera Place and allow for "much needed improvements" that would allow the city to attract major events to the community year round.

The arena has already been deemed inadequate for any future Memorial Cup bids because of lighting and the lack of dressing room facilities.

The city will at some point issue a request for proposals to seek a new operator but, in the meantime, Mayor Tom Dyas says the city would do all it can to support any major event coming into the building.

At the same time the city says it will develop a "capital improvement plan and funding strategy" to expand the economic impact Prospera Place can provide to the community while also attracting high profile entertainment and major sporting events.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to GSL, the current owner-operator of Prospera Place, for their management of this key community facility for the past 24 years,” said Dyas.

“GSL has been a valuable partner in bringing entertainment, culture, and sports to our city, and we appreciate their contribution to our vibrant downtown.”

“Prospera Place can continue to be a key contributor to the economic future of our community and the quality of life of our citizens, and we want to make sure that it remains competitive and relevant in the marketplace."

Along with looking for an operator, the city also expects to engage a consulting team to develop a strategy for a seamless transition from GSL Group to the city in 2029.

Dyas says he is confident Prospera Place will continue to be a hub of activity and excitement for years to come.