Lake Country vows to fix what's wrong in the development process

Photo: District of Lake Country

It's no secret the issues facing developers trying to get something built in the District of Lake Country over the past several years.

Developers have voiced frustration over the time it takes to get approval for what they call a "simple building permit."

Approvals can take months, sometimes more, which in many cases drove prices up to the point where projects as planned were no longer achievable.

"There is no question historically doing business at the district has been challenging," acknowledged Lake Country planning director Jared Kassel while speaking at a Canadian Home Builders Association - Central Okanagan breakfast this week.

"Fixing problems and righting the ship is one thing but you have to know where to start."

He said it's time for the municipality to look forward to fix those challenges and with new provincial housing regulations forcing change and the arrival of new CAO Paul Gipps, Kassel feels there is "momentum, leverage and a political will to make a change in 2024."

"Our staff is small," admits Kassel saying burnout and turnover of a small staff is one contributing factor to the issues facing the district.

He also cites over regulation and confusion of the official community plan and zoning bylaws, limited staff experience to handle complex files and a a culture of being "risk averse" to new development within bylaws and internal procedures.

"My focus has been on what it is we need to specifically fix to alleviate the backlog of applications."

To address the issues facing the municipality, Kassel is asking council for more staff in the upcoming budget but with a second-straight double digit tax increase being proposed, there is no guarantee he will get the support of council.

Moving forward, he also hopes to implement IT solutions to improve the internal processes, use consultants on complex files needing a lot of staff resources, bring forward OCP changes in March to eliminate some of the 11 development permit areas, work more closely with planners at the City of Kelowna and review the development fee structure to generate more revenue to show council the ability to offset new staffing costs.

"The district recognizes the problems we have and we are working to improve the situation in development an building.

"We want to create a future that works for everyone."

Kassel has an ally in Mayor Blair Ireland who previously told Castanet one of their top priorities is to both create new housing options while at the same time fixing the permitting process that continues to frustrate builders and developers.

Over the past year he says they have done a lot of work to improve both the process and reducing red tape.

"But, we're not there yet by any means."