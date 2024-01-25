Big White plans to open final chairlift this weekend

Photo: Geoff Holman Photography - Big White Ski Resort

After a slow start to the season through December, the final chair at Big White is set to open this weekend.

Thursday morning, Big White announced the Falcon Chair is scheduled to open this Saturday.

“Early birds get the fresh POW - set your alarm early!” the resort says.

Falcon is the only chair that hasn't yet opened this year, but with 59 cm of new snow in the past week, the last piece of the mountain will now open.

If things go as planned, all 16 chair lifts will be spinning this weekend, and all runs will likely be opened for the first time this season.

Falcon chair's opening comes after this year's El Niño-influenced winter has led to warmer and drier conditions through December. The resort's opening was delayed by two weeks back in early December.

The current snow base at Big White at 170 cm, with light snow expected over the next couple days. After the deep freeze across the province in recent weeks, conditions are expected to warm significantly through next week.