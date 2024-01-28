Kelowna-based LGBTQ advocacy group launches limited-edition 'You Belong' campaign for Pink Shirt Day

Photo: Advocacy Canada Advocacy Canada is selling limited-edition "You Belong" shirts for Pink Shirt Day.

A Kelowna-based LGBTQ advocacy group is launching its own limited-edition shirts for Pink Shirt Day.

Advocacy Canada says the “You Belong” shirts are specially designed to promote inclusivity, diversity and the power of speaking out. The shirts include a nsyilxcen phrase that translates to “we all join in together/we are all part of it together.”

The funds raised through the sale of the clothing will directly support Advocacy Canada's initiatives to uplift and unite the voices of the 2SLGBTQ community. The organization is dedicated to developing educational programs and events that combat disinformation and discrimination, focusing on the lived experiences of 2SLGBTQ individuals.

The limited-edition T-shirts are available on the Advocacy Canada website.

Pink Shirt Day is on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. It dates back to 2007, when two grade 12 students at a Nova Scotia school bought 50 pink shirts and encourages classmates to wear them in support of a new student was being bullied. It is now recognized in several countries as a day to raise awareness about the prevention of bullying and the promotion of kindness and inclusion.

BGC Okanagan hosts an annual fundraising breakfast in Kelowna. This year’s goal is to raise $40,000 for programs that support children and youth in learning empathy, caring, understanding, inclusion, diversity and community engagement. Tickets for the breakfast at the Laurel Packinghouse, from 7 a.m. to 9: 30 a.m. on February 28, can be purchased here.