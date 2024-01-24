Two women wanted on warrants found living in vacant Kelowna home slated for demolition

Photo: Cindy White Kelowna RCMP were clearing squatters from a home at the corner of Gordon Drive and Lawson Avenue when they found two women wanted on warrants.

There was a large police response at the corner of Gordon Drive and Lawson Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

A Castanet reader said they saw several RCMP vehicles arrive at a vacant house.

The house in question is one of a number of homes that are behind yellow metal fencing. A sign at the site says 1459 and 1467 Gordon Dr. and 1104-1130 Lawson Ave., as well as 1488 Aspen Court are the subjects of a development proposal.

Kelowna RCMP said officers were called to the scene to clear out several people who were unlawfully living in the vacant homes, when they discovered two women who had warrants out for their arrest. One of the women attempted to flee from police, but was apprehended by officers.

According to the RCMP, the homes are scheduled for destruction at the beginning of February.

City council approved rezoning for a 130 unit rental apartment building on the property in August of last year.