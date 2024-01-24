Tobogganing teen behind truck collides with SUV

Photo: Glacier Media

A tobogganing teenager was injured while being pulled behind a truck on the east side of Lake Country's Wood Lake last week.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle of the Lake Country RCMP said a 19-year-old collided with an oncoming SUV on Oyama Road on the afternoon of Jan. 17, while he was being towed behind a truck on a toboggan.

Police say the Ford F-150 was travelling at about 30 km/h near Broadwater Road just after 3 p.m., towing the teen behind the truck on the sled.

“An SUV approaching from the opposite direction attempted to avoid the individual on the toboggan as he drifted into their lane, however the tobogganer collided with the rear of the SUV,” Cpl. Birtwistle said.

“The individual on the toboggan, a 19-year-old male, suffered numerous injuries, however none that were life threatening.”

The teen was taken by ambulance to Kelowna General Hospital, while the driver of the truck was ticketed for driving without due care and attention. The ticket came with a $368 fine and six demerit points.

“This incident could easily have ended in tragedy and was entirely avoidable,” said Cpl. Birtwistle. “Please enjoy the snow in the safest possible manner and help us maintain road safety especially during challenging driving conditions.”