Kelowna set to unveil plans for $31.5 Housing Accelerator Fund

Photo: The Canadian Press

Could the City of Kelowna become a landlord as a way to guarantee an affordable housing stock within the city?

Yes, according to planning director Ryan Smith.

Smith made the comment to a group of home builders at a Canadian Home Builders' Association Central Okanagan event on housing Wednesday morning.

Speaking specifically to the $31.5 million Housing Accelerator Fund the city received from the federal government late last year to help stimulate housing construction, Smith indicated initial plans for the money will come to light in the coming weeks.

Those plan, he says, could include the city becoming a landlord.

"We want to turn that money into a bit of a housing legacy. So whether we are buying land, then doing partnerships with developers and non-profits where we own the land long-term and eventually we would own the building too," said Smith.

"We could manage that asset long-term and manage the rent and actually see real affordability in housing.

"That's where we are headed with that."

While he didn't have exact details, Smith indicated a report will be presented at the next council meeting that talks about the kickoff of the program.

"We are going to call it a middle income-housing program but there are also other parts of the housing spectrum we are going to need to help incentivize. The housing that is affordable right now does not happen without government intervention."

Smith was joined at the CHBA breakfast by planning directors from neighbouring West Kelowna, Lake Country and Vernon.

While they all talked about their unique challenges specifically around sweeping legislative changes introduced by the provincial government, Smith was able to talk about nuances within the legislation which Kelowna consulted on with the government.

"What you don't see," he said, "is what's coming.

"There is some change coming to how infrastructure gets delivered with growth in terms of what municipalities ask developers to provide for projects, when and how that happens.

"That is coming later this spring."

Smith says he also expects the province will force upon municipalities their own set of pre approved small-scale multi-unit plans for four and six storey buildings.

"The changes the province has made to date are the most fundamental any of us will see in our careers with land use planning in British Columbia.

"They have set up a new foundation for how housing will get built in British Columbia among other things."

In order to address the housing crisis, Smith told the group change needed to happen, and that change was not going to happen at a local level.

"The province finally understood that."