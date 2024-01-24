Kelowna RCMP arrest street-level drug dealer

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP have announced the arrest of a street-level drug dealer.

On Dec. 19, 2023, officers observed an individual operating a vehicle in a manner consistent with drug trafficking in the area of Highway 33 and Hollywood Rd. Police say they initiated an investigation.

On Jan. 16, 2024, police say they located the same person in a different vehicle parked in the 3000 block of Richter St.

The person was arrested and found in possession of $4,000 in cash and thousands of potentially toxic drug doses, including cocaine, fentanyl, hydromorphone, dilaudid, and oxycodone pills.

The individual was released from custody while a report to Crown counsel is being prepared. His name was not released.

“This individual is not a resident of Kelowna and has our attention now,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“We know the overdose crisis is not unique to the streets of one city, and our drug units will continue to target and investigate those trafficking and adding to the toxic drug supply of our communities.”