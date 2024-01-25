Five dogs visited Okanagan College Wednesday to help with stress relief

Madison Reeve

Students at Okanagan College were treated to a special visit by some furry friends on Wednesday to help aid in stress relief.

"It always calms you down and gives you a good feeling when you pet the dogs," said student Drish Shirvastmea.

Kelowna Caring Canines brought five of their team members who are involved in monthly visits to the college.

The therapy dogs are a regular part of the mental health support students receive.

"It's great for kids that are away from their dogs at home and really good for international students that are missing their family and friends. So they get to come here and get some puppy loving and some big smiles on their faces," said Sue Willis, event coordinator for Kelowna Caring Canines.

Willis says owners and their dogs take part in a screening process and training session before becoming therapy dogs.

"It was so good, it feels so relaxing," said student Jill Arevalo.

"This is my first time touching the dogs because my friend wanted to encourage me. It's really nice, I really like it," said student Islam Almasallam.

The therapy session ran from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

"Mental health is something that I really take care of, and it is always good to boost your mental health. It gives you a good academic boost as well," Shirvastmea added.