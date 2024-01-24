Record number of illicit drug deaths in B.C and Interior last year

Photo: Colin Dacre - file photo An overdose prevention site in Kelowna.

Last year once again saw the highest number of illicit drug deaths in British Columbia, with a record number of deaths reported across the Interior.

According to data released by the BC Coroners Service Wednesday morning, 2,511 people in B.C. were killed by toxic, illicit drugs last year – a 5.4 per cent increase from 2022, which had previously been the province's worst year.

On average, 6.9 people died in B.C. from illicit drugs every day.

"Tragically, toxic, illicit drugs are continuing to cause unprecedented numbers of deaths across our province," said Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe.

"This crisis, driven primarily by unregulated fentanyl, has cost our province dearly in the loss of much-loved and valued members of our communities. We cannot bring our deceased loved ones back, but we can and must do much more to protect the lives of tens of thousands of our family members, friends and colleagues still at risk."

Across the entire Interior Health region, 417 people were killed by illicit drugs, the most the health authority has ever seen.

Of these, 212 deaths came from the Okanagan, an increase of 12 from the year prior and the most ever recorded. Broken down by city, 101 deaths occurred within Kelowna, 54 in Vernon, 22 in Penticton and nine in the South Okanagan (Oliver/Osoyoos).

In the Thompson Cariboo Shuwsap region, 141 drugs deaths occurred in 2023, which was down slightly from the past two years. Eighty of these deaths occurred in Kamloops, while 21 occurred in Salmon Arm.

The Vancouver-Centre North local health area, which includes Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, saw a death rate of more than 12 times greater than the provincial average.

Drug toxicity is the leading cause of death for British Columbians between the age of 10 and 59, outpacing the combined number of homicides, suicides, accidents and natural diseases.

Lapointe says the drug crisis continues to be driven by fentanyl, with the drug being involved in 83% of drug deaths.

"As we approach the eighth anniversary of the declaration of the public-health emergency that has cost so many lives across B.C., our province needs a co-ordinated, evidence-based response that is commensurate with the scale of this health crisis," Lapointe said.

"Deaths due to drug toxicity are preventable, and I urge our political leaders at all levels to collaborate on a thoughtful, comprehensive plan that puts people first."

Last month, Lapointe announced she's retiring in February. In the announcement, she said she's frustrated and disappointed with the government's response to the crisis.