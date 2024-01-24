COSAR rescues skiers from Two John Lake area near Big White

Photo: COSAR

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue’s snowmobile team was called out Monday to extract three skiers from the Two John Lake area near the Big White Mountain ecological reserve.

COSAR says access to the rescue was hampered due to a large vehicle recovery taking place on Big White Road that was removing a crashed tanker truck.

With the help of the Big White Ski Patrol, the skiers dug a snow cave and waited for search and rescue to arrive.

"They did everything correctly," said search manager Kevin Birnie.

"They were well prepared; they had the 10 essentials and the Big White Ski Patrol made sure they were OK. They just needed a ride back to civilization."

It was COSAR's eighth task of 2024.