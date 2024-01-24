Kelowna RCMP seeking alleged car dealership fraudster

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

Police in Kelowna are trying to identify a man who has allegedly been trying to defraud car dealerships throughout B.C.'s Interior for several years.

In a press release Wednesday, Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters says police are seeking the public's help in finding “a person of interest” in several fraud investigations at car dealerships in Kelowna and Castlegar.

“Recently, an employee of a car dealership in the 2500 block of Enterprise Way reported to the police four attempted frauds by the unknown male who was using different names but had the same identification photo on each of the four driver licences produced,” Watters says.

“He is believed to be using multiple aliases and police are warning local automotive/car dealership centres to be on the lookout.”

The unknown man is believed to be linked to “several other failed fraud attempts” at car dealerships in Kelowna, Lake Country and other areas dating back to 2022, according to police.

Watters did not say if the man has been successful in any of his fraud attempts.

Police have asked anyone who recognizes the man to reach out to the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300 and cite file number 2024-1886.