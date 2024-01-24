Fire crews knock down Rutland house fire Wednesday morning

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

Wednesday morning's house fire in Rutland is "deemed suspicious," and police tape now surrounds the home.

Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Captain Scott Clarke told Castanet they believe the cause of the fire at 780 Dougall Road South is suspicious.

The RCMP is at the scene investigating the fire.

ORIGINAL: 9:45 a.m.

Fire crews have knocked down a house fire in Rutland Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at the home at 780 Dougall Road South some time around 8:30 a.m. It has now been extinguished by firefighters, leaving a noticeable burned-out hole in the front of the home.

Emergency crews appeared to be attending to a woman on the sidewalk at about 9:30 a.m., but the extent of any injuries suffered is not yet known.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.