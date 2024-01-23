DriveBC says Okanagan Connector closed after vehicle incident

Photo: DriveBC Highway 97C has closed in both directions Tuesday night due to a vehicle incident.

Highway 97C has closed in both directions due to a crash.

DriveBC said the vehicle incident happened along the Okanagan Connector near Kane Valley Road, about 13 kilometres east of Merritt.

An assessment is in progress.

The Okanagan Connector just east of Merritt has closed in both directions due to a crash. DriveBC said the vehicle incident happened Tuesday evening, about 8:30 p.m., near Kane Valley Road. An assessment is in progress.