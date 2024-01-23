229466
Kelowna  

DriveBC says Okanagan Connector closed after vehicle incident

Hwy 97C closed after crash

The Okanagan Connector just east of Merritt has closed in both directions due to a crash. DriveBC said the vehicle incident happened Tuesday evening, about 8:30 p.m., near Kane Valley Road. An assessment is in progress.

