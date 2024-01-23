Look inside a unit at Kelowna's 'tiny home' supportive housing project

Madison Reeve

All 60 transitional housing units are expected to be assembled and on-site at the "tiny home" development on Crowley Avenue, adjacent to the rail trail encampment, by Tuesday night.

Castanet got to go inside one of the units on Tuesday afternoon.

The 60-square-foot tiny home includes a bed, desk, and shelves. A heater will also be included in every unit. They are intended to be temporary, pending more permanent supportive housing developments.

Bathrooms and a kitchen will be in a separate building on-site.

A crew member working on the development says several of the units will be accessible for wheelchairs.

Each tiny home is assembled off-site and then brought in by a crane.

The complex will be run by the John Howard Society of Okanagan and Kootenay. It is expected to be in operation sometime in February.

It's unknown when a separate 60-unit modular work-camp-style development will be set up at 2740 Highway 97 North.