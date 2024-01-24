Kelowna teen all alone in the world after losing mother and father

Photo: Contributed (L) Cindy Lee Korteland, (M) Cale Korteland and dad Andre Korteland (R) Andre Korteland

A Kelowna uncle is going the extra mile for his nephew who recently lost both of his parents.

Chance Reed has started a fundraiser for his nephew Cale Korteland, whose mother passed on June 30, 2022. His father then passed away suddenly on Dec. 21, 2023, leaving Cale on his own at 18 years old.

Reed says Cale, who is living in Campbell River living with his aunt, is trying to move home to Kelowna to attend trade school at Okanagan College to become a heavy-duty mechanic.

Reed says he's trying to raise money to help his nephew pay for the cost of moving back to Kelowna, and help with the cost of his education and living expenses.

"He's quite homesick and far away from where he wants to be," said Reed.

"Cale had only just settled into life again starting to find his way after the loss of his mother (my sister) in the summer of 2022 to an unfairly fast battle with cancer when he got the tragic news that his dad had passed away just days before Christmas," he continued.

"We just want him back here. He's got enough support and everything back here. The only reason he went to Campbell River in the first place was because his dad and he had a bit of a strained relationship," said Reed.

Reed laments that his family doesn't have enough money to pay for everything themselves, "the fact is that no one really has any money in our family. Not really helping the situation out a whole lot."

Reed says his nephew has a plan and hopes to get back to Kelowna by the spring and he hopes to start classes at Okanagan College by next fall.

Korteland has lost his mother, father, grandmother and grandfather all before the age of 18.

"No child should have four urns on the dresser in their bedroom that they have to walk past every single day to the memory that they are almost all alone in this world before they are even an adult," Reed said.

"I beg you just to help soften that blow for him before the weight of all this catches up to him, my greatest fear in life is seeing him struggle through his (life) and not being able to help him."