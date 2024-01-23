Kelowna to remove sunken and damaged boats from Okanagan Lake

Photo: Brayden Ursel A rolled sail boat in Okanagan Lake on Jan. 13, 2024.

The City of Kelowna will begin the process of removing damaged and sunken boats from around Manhattan Point sometime Wednesday.

The boats, most of which have been illegally moored, have sunk, become partially submerged or damaged as a result of recent extreme cold weather conditions.

After consulting with the Coast Guard and Transport Canada, the city was given the authority to remove the vessels to limit impacts to the environment, public safety and to protect the city's drinking water supply.

"While the current risk to Kelowna's water supply is low, sunken vessels are considered an environmental concern and necessary precautions are being taken," says security and business continuity manager Alan Budde.

Budde says the most of the vessels have been attached to "non-compliant buoys." He adds the number of derelict and abandoned boats has been on the rise, partly due to the growing number of non-compliant buoys along the lakeshore.

The city says it is working at strengthening bylaws to stop the operation of buoys being operated with a valid business license or permit.

"Okanagan Lake is one of our most precious resources and the city is committed to protecting its drinking water supply.

"Together with our federal partners we will continue working to prevent environmental harm or safety risks to the community that can be caused by abandoned or illegally moored vessels."

Shoreline Pile Driving will remove the boats and store them for up to 60 days.

The city will attempt to identify the owners of the vessels. Owners will have to pay the cost of removal and storage to get their vessel back.

If unclaimed after 60 days, boats will be subject to disposal.