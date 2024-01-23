Lake Country firefighters doing ice rescue training on Pollard’s Pond

The ice that built up on area ponds and lakes during the extreme cold earlier this month provides a good opportunity for firefighters to brush up on their training.

That’s what members of the Lake Country Fire Department were doing Tuesday at Pollard’s Pond behind Sitara on the Lake.

A Facebook post by the District of Lake Country advised residents that crew members will be out doing ice rescue training today and again on Thursday evening.

“In wintertime, Okanagan lakes and ponds call many adventurers to come out and play. Frozen bodies of water offer great opportunities for sports such as skating, ice fishing, cross country skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling. Because no ice surface is without some risk, ensure you become ice aware and take all necessary precautions before you venture out. If not, you could literally find yourself on thin ice,” said the post.

The district says ice should be 10 centimetres thick or more before venturing out on it.

If you fall through, here are some lifesaving tips from adventuresmart.ca:

Do not panic. Your clothing will trap air and keep you buoyant.

Turn towards the direction you came from and place your hands and arms flat on the unbroken surface.

Kick your feet and try to push yourself up on top of the unbroken ice on your stomach, like a seal.

Once you are lying on the ice, don’t stand up. Roll away from the break until you are on solid ice.

If you see someone else fall through the ice:

Stay calm and think out a solution. Don't run up to the hole. You might break through and then you’ll both need help.

Use an item to throw or extend to them to pull them out of the water – if you don’t have a rope, improvise with items such as jumper cables, skis, etc.

If you can't rescue them immediately, call 911 on a cell phone.

Also, keep their pets on leash near lakes, ponds and other waterways in the winter. There have been cases of people falling through and drowning trying to rescue pets that wandered onto thin ice.