Kelowna council approves new gas bar for Hollywood Road

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna city council has thrown its support behind the creation of a new Canco gas station within a commercial site on Hollywood Road.

The unanimous vote was achieved partly as a result of Canco's decision to also include electric vehicle charging stations as part of the design.

"I have been on record for some time that I was not going to support any more gas stations unless they came with electric charging facilities as well," said Coun. Luke Stack.

"In this case they are providing two electric charging stations so I can support it."

That sentiment was echoed by others around the council table.

The proposal before council was for a gas bar which included two pumps along with two EV charging stations, 11 vehicle stalls and three bike stalls.

The site, across from Jaschinsky Road, has been a commercial site for many years.

The site presently includes a convenience store, restaurant, catering and pet grooming businesses with a security operator unit on the second floor.

Along with the gas bar, planner Jocelyn Black says the owners plan to keep several mature trees while planting 13 more.

She says the proposed landscape plan will bring the site up to current landscape and parking standards in accordance with the city zoning bylaw.