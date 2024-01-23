Car rolls off road, into yard in East Kelowna

Photo: Madison Reeve

Emergency crews are at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover in East Kelowna.

The vehicle crashed off Hollywood Road South just north of East Kelowna road sometime around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

It took some time for firefighters to extract the driver of the vehicle from the wreck, but the lone female occupant was removed at about 12:40 p.m. She appeared to be injured but was conscious when she was extricated.

Police, paramedics and firefighters responded to the incident.

The fire department confirmed it took about 15 minutes to remove the woman from the vehicle. The extent of her injuries is not clear, but she was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

A witness of crash said no other vehicles were involved and the car appears to have lost control while making a corner.