Kelowna to join other communities demanding invasive mussel testing continue

Photo: Mark Hoffman Zebra Mussels on Wisconsin's Lake Winnebago Beach.

The City of Kelowna expects to add its voice to the growing number of municipalities and agencies concerned over possible cuts to invasive mussel testing in B.C.

The program, operating for nearly a decade, funds the inspection of boats coming into the province for any sign of the invasive quagga and zebra mussels.

The mussels have wreaked havoc on some bodies of water in the United States and Manitoba, and recently the Snake River in Idaho, just 11 hours from the B.C. border.

Nearly impossible to eradicate once established, the invasive mussels can clog pipes, municipal water intake gear and hydropower equipment.

An infestation in B.C. could cost between $64 and $129 million annually to manage.

The federal government, FortisBC and BC Hydro have all reduced their support for mussel surveillance in the province.

"We have seen a lot of involvement from our neighbouring communities that are taking a position on that because the province has decided they may not look at advancing funding, which means the federal government may not advance funding on the testing of boats that come into our communities," Mayor Tom Dyas said Monday in advancing a resolution on the subject.

Dyas asked council to direct staff to prepare a resolution for the upcoming SILGA convention related to the protection of waterways from the invasive mussels and to include the issue to council advocacy consideration.

The mayor also expects to reach out to surrounding mayors in an effort to join forces and communicate with one strong voice.

"I am shocked this hasn't been brought up before," said Coun. Charlie Hodge in support of the resolutions.

"There is no bigger threat to Okanagan Lake or the water in the valley than this mussel (issue). This would make milfoil look like a joke.

"It would wipe out life in the Okanagan as we know it."