Kelowna-owned helicopter involved in heli-skiing crash near Terrace; 3 Italians dead

Photo: Skyline Helicopters AGUSTA A119 KOALA HELICOPTER

UPDATE 4:30 p.m.

A passenger on a Kelowna-owned helicopter that crashed north of Terrace, B.C., on Monday used a guest radio to notify the heli-skiing firm of the accident, the company's president says.

John Forrest with Northern Escape Heli-Skiing said Tuesday that two other choppers were near the crash site in the B.C. backcountry, they located the wreckage and joined rescue efforts for survivors.

Forrest, whose voice was choked with emotion during a news conference, said he couldn't confirm the identities of three people who died in the crash. They have already been identified as three Italians by international media.

The four survivors were taken to a local hospital before being transported elsewhere in B.C. for higher levels of care, he said.

Forrest said those on board the chopper were "quite experienced heli-skiers," but hadn't flown with the company before.

He said the company is pausing operations, but expected to resume its business eventually.

"I've been a mountain guide for a long time and I've been doing activities in the mountains for a long time, and there's so many wonderful experiences that are generated by what we do out there," Forrest said.

"Taking our guests out sometimes for the first run and the joy on their face and the expression on their face reminds me that it's worthwhile. But like all other adventure sports, there's some risk in it, and no matter how hard we try, we just can't eliminate it."

The helicopter that crashed was owned by Kelowna-based Skyline helicopters, which has a secondary operating base in Terrace. It lists Northern Escape as a heli-skiing clienton its website.

UPDATE 3:10 p.m.

Two helicopter crews that were nearby when a Kelowna-owned heli-skiing chopper crashed on Monday in the B.C. backcountry located the wreckage and swiftly rescued the four survivors, a search manager said.

But the bodies of the three victims who died remain on the mountain and a search team is working with police and the Coroners Service to retrieve them, Terrace Search and Rescue manager Dave Jephson said Tuesday.

The victims of the crash of a Northern Escape Heli-Skiing flight outside Terrace in west-central B.C., have been identified as three Italians.

Italy's news agency ANSA quotes sources as saying one of those killed is Heiner Junior Oberrauch, while his brother Jakob Oberrauch was among the four survivors who police say were badly injured.

Jakob Oberrauch is the CEO of Sportler Group, an outdoor sport clothing company.

ANSA reports that he is in hospital and conscious.

The news agency doesn't name the other two Italians who died.

Jephson said that the crash had affected the tight-knit community of Terrace in "awful ways."

He said crews were standing by Tuesday afternoon to return to the site of the crash but freezing rain was preventing flights from the local airport.

"Everybody in the community knows everybody. Everybody in the community supports everybody," Jephson said.

"We were just on a search-rescue practice last night and three people in the truck that I was driving in either knew somebody from (Northern Escape), knew somebody from the hospital or knew somebody who was involved. You know, that just shows you the type of community that we are in Terrace."

Jephson said Northern Escape was a "great company" and the crash and its aftermath had been "brutal."

"We do a lot of stuff with Northern," he said. "They're going through a very difficult time at this point."

The helicopter that crashed was owned by Kelowna-based Skyline helicopters, which has a secondary operating base in Terrace. It lists Northern Escape as a heli-skiing client on its website.

HeliCat Canada, an industry group for helicopter skiing operators, said in a statement Tuesday that heli-skiing is an inherently risky activity.

But the risks, the group said, don't lessen the loss or "decrease our sadness" over the crash.

HeliCat Canada said eliminating all risk is "impossible," but the "industry does its best to mitigate" it with knowledge and expertise.

"An accident like this is a tragic loss that impacts everyone, including the operators, guests, communities and our entire industry," HeliCat Canada's statement said. "Although these fatalities are rare, it breaks our heart to have them occur."

The trade group's statement said the industry is governed by a "sophisticated and robust regulatory environment," involving regular audits and safety standards.

The association said it activated a peer group known as the "mountain community critical incident stress management" to "support Northern Escape Heli-Skiing in their response to this traumatic event."

Terrace Mayor Sean Bujtas said on social media that the four injured people were in critical condition when they arrived at the city's Mills Memorial Hospital, which declared a mass-casualty Code Orange event over the crash.

RCMP said Tuesday that the four were in serious condition.

UPDATE 2:05 p.m.

A Kelowna helicopter company has confirmed one of their aircraft was involved in a fatal crash Monday afternoon near Terrace, B.C.

A Skyline helicopter was transporting staff and guests of Northern Escape Heli-Skiing when it was “involved in an accident” at around 4 p.m., Jan. 22, north of Terrace, said the company.

Skyline Helicopters did not disclose the identity of the three fatalities or the four other occupants who were seriously injured.

“Our staff and clients are an integral part of our extended family,” says Teri Northcott, president of Skyline Helicopters.

“Words cannot convey the profound grief we feel. We ask for respect for the privacy of those impacted during this incredibly challenging time. With that in mind, we will await any updates from the RCMP on those involved. We appreciate the swift response from external agencies, first responders, Northern Escape Heli-Skiing and our team following the accident yesterday.”

The Skyline statement said the company will provide support in any way it can and will work closely with authorities.

Skyline Helicopters is headquartered near the Kelowna Airport but operates a secondary base in Terrace.

ORIGINAL 10:20 a.m.

Police in west-central British Columbia have confirmed seven people were aboard a heli-skiing helicopter that crashed Monday afternoon, leaving three dead and four badly injured.

Terrace RCMP say the crash happened about 50 kilometres northwest of the city and the aircraft was one of three helicopters on a backcountry ski trip.

Police say the other helicopters lost contact with the aircraft before they spotted the crash site.

Premier David Eby says in a social media post that news of the crash is "heartbreaking" and British Columbians are thinking of victims' families as he thanked first responders.

Northern Escape Heli-Skiing based in Terrace said in a news release Monday that three people died when one of its helicopters crashed, but didn't say how many others were aboard.

Terrace RCMP say the four injured people are in hospital in serious condition.

Police say the BC Coroners Service, the Transportation Safety Board and WorkSafeBC are also involved, and investigators will be flown to the remote site to investigate the crash.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

On Monday, B.C. Emergency Health Services said three air and five ground ambulances were sent to the crash scene.

Northern Escape said in its news release that it had contacted the critical incident stress management team from HeliCat Canada to offer services that include debriefing and peer support.