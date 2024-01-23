Kelowna-owned helicopter involved in fatal heli-skiing crash near Terrace

Photo: Skyline Helicopters AGUSTA A119 KOALA HELICOPTER

UPDATE 2:05 p.m.

A Kelowna helicopter company has confirmed one of their aircraft was involved in a fatal crash Monday afternoon near Terrace, B.C.

A Skyline helicopter was transporting staff and guests of Northern Escape Heli-Skiing when it was “involved in an accident” at around 4 p.m., Jan. 22, north of Terrace, said the company.

Skyline Helicopters did not disclose the identity of the three fatalities or the four other occupants who were seriously injured.

“Our staff and clients are an integral part of our extended family,” says Teri Northcott, president of Skyline Helicopters.

“Words cannot convey the profound grief we feel. We ask for respect for the privacy of those impacted during this incredibly challenging time. With that in mind, we will await any updates from the RCMP on those involved. We appreciate the swift response from external agencies, first responders, Northern Escape Heli-Skiing and our team following the accident yesterday.”

The Skyline statement said the company will provide support in any way it can and will work closely with authorities.

Skyline Helicopters is headquartered near the Kelowna Airport but operates a secondary base in Terrace.

ORIGINAL 10:20 a.m.

Police in west-central British Columbia have confirmed seven people were aboard a heli-skiing helicopter that crashed Monday afternoon, leaving three dead and four badly injured.

Terrace RCMP say the crash happened about 50 kilometres northwest of the city and the aircraft was one of three helicopters on a backcountry ski trip.

Police say the other helicopters lost contact with the aircraft before they spotted the crash site.

Premier David Eby says in a social media post that news of the crash is "heartbreaking" and British Columbians are thinking of victims' families as he thanked first responders.

Northern Escape Heli-Skiing based in Terrace said in a news release Monday that three people died when one of its helicopters crashed, but didn't say how many others were aboard.

Terrace RCMP say the four injured people are in hospital in serious condition.

Police say the BC Coroners Service, the Transportation Safety Board and WorkSafeBC are also involved, and investigators will be flown to the remote site to investigate the crash.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

On Monday, B.C. Emergency Health Services said three air and five ground ambulances were sent to the crash scene.

Northern Escape said in its news release that it had contacted the critical incident stress management team from HeliCat Canada to offer services that include debriefing and peer support.