Kelowna woman stops for gas, buys winning $500,000 ticket for Lotto Max

Photo: BCLC

A Kelowna woman is $500,000 richer after a quick stop for gas at the Canco station on Ethel Street and Clement Avenue.

Carrol Spear left the gas station with more than a full tank of gas, after winning the $500,000 Extra prize from the Jan. 9, 2024 Lotto Max draw.

“I was at Canco, the same location where I purchased the ticket,” recalled Spear. “The girl checked the ticket and all of a sudden four girls huddled around the machine. One had a big smile on her face and said, ‘You’ve won big!’ I was in disbelief!”

Spear, a Kelowna resident, says she phoned her boyfriend to share the news on her way home.

“I was calling his name and he said, ‘What? It better be that you’ve won the lotto!’ I said, ‘Yes, I’ve won half a million!’ and my boyfriend turned around and started crying.”

Spears says she plans to help her sons and use the money for retirement.

“I’m retiring soon. Now since I’ve won this prize, maybe I’ll retire within a year. I feel so blessed. It’ll pave the road and make things smoother for my future,” Spears says.

In 2023, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $38 million in winnings from the Extra and more than $212 million from Lotto Max.