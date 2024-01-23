Icy conditions lead to cancellation of morning school bus route in Joe Rich area

Photo: Castanet

Icy conditions have prompted the cancellation of one school bus route this morning in the Highway 33/Joe Rich area.

School District #23 sent out a notification advising that route 204 to Black Mountain Elementary, Rutland Senior Secondary and Springvalley Middle School will not be running this morning due to icy conditions on the route.

The bus picks up students in the Philpott Road, Sun Valley, Goudie Road area. The alert says the route will be back in operation this afternoon.

A Joe Rich resident tells Castanet this is the first time she can remember the school bus route being scrubbed because of slippery road conditions.

The school district notes that while route 204 is cancelled this morning, route 209 to Black Mountain, Rutland Senior Secondary and Springvalley Middle schools is running and on time.

Another bus, route 203, is also cancelled for the entire day Tuesday because of a driver shortage.

Parents and students can sign up for email alerts through the SD23 website here.