Kelowna water rates to rise 6 per cent annually for foreseeable future

Photo: Photo by Andres Siimon on Unsplash

Kelowna water utility customers can expect to see a significant rise in water rates over the coming years due to an aging water system.

Staff with the city's water utility recommended staff endorse a six per cent increase for water rates in 2024 and 2025 to help cover those costs.

"Our water system is slowly aging. We added a lot older system with the amalgamation of the Southeast Kelowna Irrigation District and we are still assessing that system's condition and revising our asset management plans to incorporate it but it is definitely adding renewal pressure to our water rates and our 10 and 20 year capital plans," staff told council Monday afternoon.

Council was told water main renewal costs have increased "dramatically" over the past decade, currently three to four times what they were in 2011 and 2012.

"About a quarter of our renewal projects in the 10-year plan are also growth related. And, as the system ages our operating costs increase."

Along with the six per cent increase over each of the next two years, council was told to prepare for ongoing rate adjustments of around six per cent annually for the foreseeable future.

Staff also indicated they would use internal debt financing to assist with larger capital funding over the next eight years to help stabilize those rate adjustments.

It's recommended non-potable water provided to agricultural customers that pay for their allotment also go up six per cent.

Council unanimously approved the increases which would add about $2.90 to the monthly water bill for a home using 40 cubic metres of water.