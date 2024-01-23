Kelowna councillor wants to revisit when construction can take place in the city

Photo: Colin Dacre

Kelowna Coun. Rick Webber thinks it's time the city revisited the hours in which construction is allowed to take place in the city.

Acting on a complaint from a resident, Webber informed council he will be bringing forward a motion at an upcoming meeting to take a look at the current bylaw.

"(I want to) ask council for approval to instruct city staff to review Kelowna's regulations for hours of building construction," Webber said in his notice of motion.

"With the amount of construction happening in all of our neighbourhood, some happening quite close to existing homes I thought now might be a good time to review construction times and their impact."

Presently, construction is allowed 365 days a year from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day.

"We are doing so much infill construction in Kelowna and so much of it is happening right next to existing homes so I wonder if it is a good time to look at, can we give any easing to the residents without having a detrimental affect on the construction industry."

Webber wonders if the city could institute different construction hours for construction immediately next to homes compared to those that aren't.

The issue has been reviewed in the past, however Webber says with the amount of infill housing approved during his first year on council maybe now is a time to revisit the bylaws.