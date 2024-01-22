Lake Country to host town hall on 2024 budget

Photo: file photo
The District of Lake Country is inviting the public to a town hall on its annual budget.
Municipal staff have proposed a budget that comes with a 10.02 tax increase, on the heels of a 17 per cent increase in 2023.
“It is important that everyone gets involved so council knows the views of individual members of the community on the proposed budget,” said the district.
A community town hall will be held Jan. 23 beginning at 7 p.m. The draft budget is here.
There are several ways to participate:
- In person, at municipal hall.
- Watch live through Facebook Live and ask questions using the chat function.
- Watch live using the Council meeting streaming.
- Review the recording after the town hall.
- Submit a question for the town hall before the meeting through Let’s Talk – Lake Country.