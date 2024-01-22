Kelowna council wants tighter restrictions on shared e-scooter usage

Photo: Natalie Fuglestvei

Kelowna city council has endorsed the return of the shared e-scooter program but warned changes will need to be made to make the program safer moving forward.

The city was one of 13 municipalities in the province which took part in an initial three-year pilot program which allowed e-scooters access to the same roadways as other transportation modes such a bicycles.

The province extended the trial for another four years last month prompting staff to recommend continuing the program in Kelowna.

Transportation planner Cameron Noonan told council since shared e-scooters became available in 2021 as part of the pilot, more than one million trips have been made — making Kelowna the number one user of e-scooters per capita in the country.

Noonan says more than half of the trips took place outside the downtown area while 51 per cent replaced using an automobile resulting in a reduction of 900,000 kilometres by vehicles since 2021.

He adds issues prevalent when the program started such as a large number of injuries, riding in tandem, on the sidewalk and without helmets and the reckless parking of e-scooters and e-bikes have lessened over time, however it was some of those issues council honed in on in an attempt to make the program safer for everyone.

While supporting the program, Coun. Maxine DeHart who has been a strong advocate for stricter safety measures said the city needs to be stricter with whichever provider it selects to offer the program.

"The program needs to be managed a lot better because we may not get a lot of complaints through service requests but around this table we get a lot of complaints," said DeHart.

She said geofencing which restricts scooter access in certain areas needs improving as does the management and pickup time of carelessly discarded scooters, which she says litter city hall on a daily basis.

DeHart also voiced concerns over trying to educate tourists in the summer on proper riding rules, specifically pertaining to riding on sidewalks which is not allowed.

Coun. Luke Stack suggested the city try to get the RCMP on board to ticket those riding illegally, going so far as to say without their buy in, he would be less enthusiastic with continuing.

He also wondered whether the operator could do a better job of cleaning up improperly discarded scooters early in the morning, especially during the summer months.

Many of council's suggestions were contained within the series of recommendations brought forward by Noonan.

"Staff recommend making the existing parking areas in the downtown mandatory to better manage accessibility and clutter. Riders will not be able to stop their rental until they have parked their e-bike or e-scooter in designated spaces," Noonan stated.

He also indicated staff would continue the shared mobility education campaign, with an increased educational focus on preventing underage and double riding as recommended by Interior Health.

"The Downtown Kelowna Association has requested e-scooters be allowed on Bernard Avenue during the annual Meet Me on Bernard event.

"Riding on the sidewalks would be prohibited and vehicle speeds would limited to 15 kilometres per hour. The downtown waterfront would continue to be off limits."

A final series of obligations will come back to council for approval before the city begins the process of finding a company to operate the program.

The city will seek one single operator for a two-year term with city options for an additional two years.

Lime, which has operated the program exclusively the past two years, said in a statement following Monday's decision it looks forward to working together to continue improving the experience for all road users, including riders and non-riders alike.

"We look forward to hopefully returning this spring and summer and working with the city, the council, and our local partners to continue to make improvements around safe riding and proper parking to provide the best possible service to Kelowna residents and visitors,” said Sonia Kandola, director of government relations for Lime.