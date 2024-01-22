Tiny homes start to arrive next to Kelowna's rail trail encampment

Madison Reeve

Dozens of tiny homes have already started to pop up in Kelowna.

A total of 60 units of transitional housing will be set up 759 Crowley Avenue, next to the encampment on the rail trail.

The development is being called STEP Place. The name is an acronym for Supported Transitional housing with Embedded Programming.

The homes are just 60 square feet, installed in a cluster, around a communal washroom and kitchen building. They are intended to be temporary, pending more permanent supportive housing developments.

As of Monday afternoon, close to 20 were already set up.

The complex will be run by the John Howard Society of Okanagan and Kootenay. It is expected to be in operation sometime in February.

Sixty modular work-camp-style homes will also be set up at 2740 Highway 97 North early this year.