Kelowna Luxe Fashion Market supports Bridge Youth Recovery House

Photo: Luxe Fashion Market The Luxe Fashion Market takes over the Laurel Packinghouse on Sunday, Jan. 28. 2024.

Luxury “preloved” and new clothing, shoes and accessories will fill the Laurel Packinghouse this weekend.

The Luxe Fashion Market is back, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 1204 Ellis Street. Attendees are invited to “indulge in a day of fashion finds, just in time for a high-end spring wardrobe revamp.”

There will be a VIP hour from 11 a.m to 12 p.m., early bird and exclusive opportunities, live music, door prizes from supporting businesses and a portion of proceeds will go towards supporting Bridge Youth Recover House.

“We continue to support local charities with our series of Closet Cleanout events,” said Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown, event producer. “We are pleased to support The Bridge Youth Recovery House with a portion of the proceeds. The Youth Recovery House is a live-in program for young people aged 12 to 18 who are experiencing problematic substance use.”

Tickets for both VIP and general admission can be purchased here. VIP tickets must be purchased in advance.

More details about the Luxe Fashion Market can be found on the Great Closet Cleanout website or on the Facebook page.