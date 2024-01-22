Kelowna woman captures staring contest between deer and cat

Photo: Lenore Rush

A Kelowna woman captured a unique photograph recently when a deer walked right up to her front door window and had a staring contest with her cat.

Lenore Rush lives in a gated community off Stillngfleet Road in Kelowna, not far from Munson Pond, and she says there has been plenty of deer traffic in her neighbourhood lately.

"People have seen them around quite a bit this winter. I've got pictures of three or four of them up on the patio, they just wander by and, you know, eat a little bit of the bushes and some dead leaves and away they go."

Rush says her cat Bella enjoys watching the deer which she says have been stopping by quite a bit this season, "they came by and they were peering in the door and the cat was trying to figure out what the deer was. I thought it was cute."

Rush says she enjoys watching the deer in her yard and she says Bella the cat is fine with it too, until they get too close, "if they touch the window then she hisses and slaps at them and they jump back."