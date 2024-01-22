Heavy vehicle recovery team hauls propane truck out of ditch near Big White

Photo: Michael J. Ballingall

UPDATE 4:17 p.m.

Big White Road is now open to single-lane alternating traffic as of 4 p.m. Monday.

Recovery crews have been working to remove a large propane tanker from the ditch near Gem Lake, where it landed during Friday's snow event.

Once crews have secured the propane truck and tank, the entire unit will be moved once it is safe to do so.

ORIGINAL 3:40 p.m.

Big White Road is now closed to traffic in both directions as crews are currently in the process of hauling a large propane truck out of the ditch near Gem Lake.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, Big White senior vice president Michael J Ballingall said, "the road is currently closed in both directions and the recovery has started."

The truck has been in the ditch since Friday when it swerved to avoid a collision and ended up on its side.

Crews have to take extra precautions because the tanker is carrying propane

“Straps are in, waiting on Transport Canada to approve lifting points, inspecting now. Last-minute preparation has been completed, inspected for a lift to take place momentarily," Ballingall says.

Crews have been working to remove the truck and tank since just after 10 a.m. Monday morning. Initial estimates had the work being completed by noon, however, that had to be pushed back in order to comply with safety regulations.

The work is expected to be complete and the tanker hauled away by just after 4 p.m. Monday.