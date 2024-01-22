Growth pushes Central Okanagan Public Schools budget up by more than $8 million

Photo: SD23

Central Okanagan Public Schools expects to spend $8.38 million more than originally planned this school year.

The amended budget bylaw of $356,027,816 goes before trustees on Wednesday night for approval. The main reasons for the additional spending include more students, more teachers, increased salaries for custodians and bus drivers and new fleet tracking hardware and software.

There are added costs not just from enrolment and benefit pressures, but also due to teacher illness allocations increasing by an additional day, the addition of a vice-principal position for Bankhead Elementary and an extra English language learning teacher due to higher than anticipated demand.

Operations and maintenance staff was boosted by three full-time-equivalents, custodial salaries went up, money allocated for bus drivers salaries was increased, and $435,000 was added for transportation software costs, parts and acquisition of geo tab fleet tracking hardware devices.

School District 23 is also getting additional funding under a number of programs. The district received an additional $5.542 million in its operating grant from the province due to higher student enrolment. It asked for and received an extra $2.803 million in Classroom Enhancement Fund (CEF) funding, allowing it to add approximately 19.5 FTE additional teachers into specific schools to better support classroom composition challenges.

There was additional funding from the Building Safer Communities program to combat gang activity in schools, $468,830 in Jordan's Principal funding from Indigenous Services Canada and revenues from fees collected in schools increased by $799,695.

The district is required submit its amended budget to the province by Feb. 28, 2024.