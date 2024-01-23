Pandosy Neighbourhood Association hosting event on densification involving city staff

Photo: Pandosy Neighbourhood Association

The Pandosy Neighbourhood Association has organized a neighbourhood event to learn more about the impact of densification in the area.

The event is planned for Wednesday at KLO Middle School, 3130 Gordon Avenue, at 7 p.m.

Association president Paul Clark noted that provincial and city initiatives to encourage home building and density will undoubtably change neighbourhoods.

"It's good for the community to get together and hear directly from the city planning team," said Clark.

He's not entirely sure who from the City of Kelowna will be at Wednesday's meeting but he believes meetings like this one are important.

"There are short-term rental changes, there's provincial mandates for changes. Some of the ways these will be interpreted are of interest to anybody who has invested in a piece of property to live in for 20, 30, or 40 years," he said.

"And this will be happening next to them in their neighbourhood and people need to get used to this. It's not that anybody is opposed to density because we know this needs to happen. It's a case of wanting to make sure that we understand what might come next to us."

The Pandosy Neighbourhood Association is dedicated to enhancing the lives of its residents, "we organize neighbourhood events and facilitate organized two-way communication with the city and council," Clark says.

Wednesday's meeting will be an opportunity for city planners to talk about current and future zoning regulations contributing to neighbourhood densification. The event is being organized and paid for by the association.

Agenda: