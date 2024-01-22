City of Kelowna lifts snow route parking ban

Photo: City of Kelowna A snow route parking ban implemented on Jan. 16 has been lifted.

The melt is on as temperatures climb above freezing and the City of Kelowna is winding down some of it’s snow removal operations.

A snow route parking ban that was imposed on Tuesday, Jan. 16, has been lifted. The city says there was widespread cooperation but bylaw officers did hand out 138 tickets to non-compliant drivers.

“A big thank you to all snow route area residents for their support during this recent parking ban. Please help us avoid future enforcement actions by always following parking regulations and moving your vehicles off a snow route area road when the ban is in effect,” said the city in a news release.

Even though the ban is no longer in effect, residents are reminded to move their vehicles off city roads when it does snow, to help plows clear the street from curb to curb safely and quickly.

Roads department crews logged over 40,000 kilometres during snow operations in the last week that saw a combined accumulation of 40 + centimetres fall in parts of Kelowna.

Residents can stay up to date on parking bans by:

Subscribing to the City of Kelowna Snow Routes e-newsletter

Visiting kelowna.ca/snow where advisories will be posted

Following the city on Facebook, Instagram and X (Twitter)

Following local media who will be notified of all snow advisories

The city clears and de-ices municipal roads based on their priority status, starting with high traffic routes like Gordon Drive and Rutland Road before moving to bus routes, school zones and then on to residential streets. The province is responsible for snow removal and maintenance of Highway 33 and Highway 97 through Kelowna.